Rep. Ro Khanna on passing voting rights legislation: “This is an obligation, a duty”
06:18
Share this -
copied
On Tuesday, Senate Democrats unveiled a new voting rights compromise bill, The Freedom to Vote Act, but with no Republican support, it’s almost certain to fail. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the future of voting rights and where the House stands on negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan.Sept. 19, 2021