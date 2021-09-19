IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Ro Khanna on passing voting rights legislation: “This is an obligation, a duty”

06:18

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats unveiled a new voting rights compromise bill, The Freedom to Vote Act, but with no Republican support, it’s almost certain to fail. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the future of voting rights and where the House stands on negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan.Sept. 19, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All