Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) previews fourth hearing of the January 6th Committee and Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn his 2020 election loss

In a preview of Tuesday’s fourth hearing of the January 6th Committee, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) about what he hopes to learn of Donald Trump's attempts to pressure GOP election officials to throw out Joe Biden's victory in key swing states. Rep. Krishnamoorthi also addressed the private tour of the Capitol arranged by a Republican congressman for a man who made violent threats to Democratic lawmakers before marching in the January 6th mob.June 20, 2022