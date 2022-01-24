Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”
09:05
Share this -
copied
After Senate Democrats failed to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation, all eyes in Washington are back on the President’s infrastructure deal. Top negotiator for Build Back Better, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss what the future holds for the president’s top priorities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Jan. 24, 2022
Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war
02:19
Now Playing
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”
09:05
UP NEXT
Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-19
02:35
The week in Republican rage
09:08
Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”
07:36
New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done