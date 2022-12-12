Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act this week, which ensures federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk for a signature. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin talked to Congressman Mondaire Jones of New York about the significance of this bill and its limitations. They also discussed his proudest moments in his career, as his term in Congress comes to an end.Dec. 12, 2022