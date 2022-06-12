Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) on the riveting first day of public hearings of the Jan. 6th Committee

Ginni Thomas is once again the main character of American politics10:12
Thousands protest for gun reform as Congress considers action09:04
Laurence Tribe: “This was nothing like Watergate, this was Seditiongate.”06:56
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls out Fox News over role in insurrection: “I would consider them accomplices.”08:14
- Now Playing
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) on the riveting first day of public hearings of the Jan. 6th Committee05:24
- UP NEXT
January 6th hearing highlights the GOP's attacks on democracy06:25
Jan. 6 Cmte. lays out Trump’s 7-step plan to overthrow the election04:15
What We Learned from the First January 6th Hearing15:41
New Evidence Details Trump's Refusal to Act During 1/6 Attack10:48
On January 6, Right-Wing Media Is Living In Another Universe10:15
Political Super PACs already spending millions on primary races05:43
Congressman who called for the NRA to be disbanded discusses gun reform and whether it can withstand Sen. Mitch McConnell’s obstruction06:44
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down Sen. Mitch McConnell’s long history of blocking gun reform02:40
Blue states won’t wait for Washington to get its act together on gun control09:09
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on the latest Jan. 6th bombshell reporting07:01
Overturning Roe would harm our nation’s military readiness05:12
Rep. David Cicilline on Navarro indictment: “This is a very important victory for the rule of law.”06:34
How Local Officials Can Prevent Gun Violence In Their Cities11:36
Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan12:30
Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?11:41
Ginni Thomas is once again the main character of American politics10:12
Thousands protest for gun reform as Congress considers action09:04
Laurence Tribe: “This was nothing like Watergate, this was Seditiongate.”06:56
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls out Fox News over role in insurrection: “I would consider them accomplices.”08:14
- Now Playing
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) on the riveting first day of public hearings of the Jan. 6th Committee05:24
- UP NEXT
January 6th hearing highlights the GOP's attacks on democracy06:25
Play All