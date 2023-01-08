IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle

11:18

The House of Representatives officially has a new Speaker. After four days and fifteen rounds of votes, Kevin McCarthy grasped the gavel. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett about McCarthy’s bitter battle for the gavel, and how House Democrats plan to legislate under Republican rule. Jan. 8, 2023

