Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) on landmark new gun legislation and calls for an abortion “national emergency”

The most sweeping gun legislation in 30 years was signed into law on Saturday. The law was supported by two dozen Republicans across the House and Senate, who joined all Democrats, but it came just after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that restricted concealed carrying of a handgun in public. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, spoke to MSNBC’s Michael Steele about the law as well as the CBC’s request that President Biden declare an abortion “national emergency”.June 26, 2022