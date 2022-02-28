Rep. Joaquin Castro on the power of social, cultural sanctions against Russia
After Russia launched an invasion in Ukraine, the international sports world took action to isolate the country. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) about how social and cultural sanctions could help deter Russia from further action. Feb. 28, 2022
