Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on the latest Jan. 6th bombshell reporting

As the January 6th Committee prepares for public hearings next week, two big developments are on their radar: the stunning reporting from the New York Times that Mike Pence's chief of staff warned his security detail that former President Donald Trump posed a threat to the VP; and a newly revealed plan to overturn the 2020 election that may have involved criminality by Trump and lawyer John Eastman. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about those recent developments as well as the upcoming House hearing on gun violence.June 5, 2022