Rep. Ilhan Omar calls out Fox News over role in insurrection: “I would consider them accomplices.”

The Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol held its first prime-time hearing Thursday, laying out Trump's 7-point plan to overturn the results of the election. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was inside the Capitol that day, about her takeaways from the first hearing and what role Fox News and its host played in the insurrection.June 12, 2022