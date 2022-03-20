Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, one central question remains: How will it end? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the United States’ role in the conflict and what comes next.March 20, 2022
