Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

A string of new polls show Donald Trump’s support among voters slipping after his lackluster campaign kick-off. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke to Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) about Trump’s 2024 bid, possible criminal referrals from the January 6th Committee, and how Democrats plan to combat a wave of investigations from Republicans when the Party takes control of the House next year.Dec. 19, 2022