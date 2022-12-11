IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:37

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:58

  • Election Deniers May Have Lost, But Election Denialism Is Far From Dead

    07:02

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

    11:43

  • Underwhelming midterms performance sparks GOP blame game

    08:07

  • Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:20

  • How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

    06:34

  • Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

    09:20

  • Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

    09:36

  • Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

    12:11

  • In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

    06:49

  • Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”

    11:04

  • MSNBC’s “Shouting Down Midnight” showcases Wendy Davis’ fight for abortion rights

    08:23

  • GOP doubles down on racist rhetoric going into the midterms

    08:52

Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

08:00

Fresh off a historic midterms performance and a series of legislative victories, it seems President Biden can’t stop winning. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Congresswoman-Elect Jasmine Crockett of Texas about the President’s winning streak, her new position as the Freshman Representative to Democratic Leadership, and what her legislative priorities are going into the next Congress.Dec. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All