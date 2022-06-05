Rep. David Cicilline on Navarro indictment: “This is a very important victory for the rule of law.”

Ahead of public hearings next week, a federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress, following his refusal to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the Capitol. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to former Trump impeachment manager, Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) about this recent development and the threats that face our democracy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.June 5, 2022