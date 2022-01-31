Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”
07:31
Share this -
copied
With the threat of a Russian invasion looming, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) about his recent trip to Ukraine and how far he thinks the U.S. should be willing to go to help the fledgling democracy.Jan. 31, 2022
Who is Edward Blum?
02:03
Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”
08:20
Now Playing
Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”
07:31
UP NEXT
Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms
01:57
How Republicans are canceling culture
01:59
Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement