Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

Another day, another bombshell from the January 6th Committee. The New York Times is reporting that the panel has concluded it has enough evidence for a criminal referral of Donald Trump, but its leaders are split on whether to send that referral to the Justice Department. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) about the latest developments in that investigation and what Democrats are doing to hold Justice Clarence Thomas accountable following conflict-of-interest accusations.April 11, 2022