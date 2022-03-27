IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans play politics while President Biden travels overseas and meets with Ukrainian refugees.

  • Cory Booker moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

    Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on proposed bill to prohibit the U.S. from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia

    Ukrainian reaction to President Biden’s historic speech in Warsaw

  • In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight

  • The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world

  • On the front lines in Kyiv

  • How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”

  • The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

  • Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world

  • Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

  • Debunking the Kremlin’s vile “denazification” propaganda requires some degree of nuance

  • Republicans praise Biden’s ban of Russian oil while blaming him for rising gas prices

  • A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city

  • The war’s toll on Ukrainian women and children

  • Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?

  • Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland

  • Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma

Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on proposed bill to prohibit the U.S. from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia

05:33

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has requested that American companies exit Russia immediately, saying it is “flooded with our blood.” This week Democrats in the U.S. House introduced legislation that would prohibit the United States from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia. Michael Steele spoke to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Chair of the House Oversight Committee and a sponsor of the bill, about what more can be done to discourage American companies from working in Russia.March 27, 2022

