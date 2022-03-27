Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on proposed bill to prohibit the U.S. from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has requested that American companies exit Russia immediately, saying it is “flooded with our blood.” This week Democrats in the U.S. House introduced legislation that would prohibit the United States from conducting business with companies who operate in Russia. Michael Steele spoke to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Chair of the House Oversight Committee and a sponsor of the bill, about what more can be done to discourage American companies from working in Russia.March 27, 2022
