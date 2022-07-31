Rep. Carolyn Maloney calls out gun manufacturers for not taking responsibility

This week we saw some major moves in the House highlighting gun violence in this country. On Friday, they passed an assault weapons ban for the first time in 20 years. And The House Oversight Committee held a contentious hearing with the CEOs of the nation’s biggest gun manufacturers. Congresswoman, and Chair of that committee, told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that she thinks “the American people should know that a record number of Americans are dying from gun violence while these gun manufacturers reap record profits and are not taking any responsibility.” July 31, 2022