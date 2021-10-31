Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) on parts of the Biden agenda that have been left out

With Democrats expressing optimism that key parts of President Biden’s agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better act, will be passed in the coming days, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) about the key elements that have been forced out after objections by Senators Manchin and Sinema. Levin: “Dude, I’m the author of the free community college bill in the House…but because our margins are so thin we have to literally get everyone.”Oct. 31, 2021