Ayman Mohyeldin

Relief efforts continue in Syria as death tolls rise

05:50

Twelve days after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, people are still being rescued underneath all the rubble. Over 46,000 people have died in both countries, but that number is expected to grow because rescue teams in Syria have only been able to search five percent of the affected areas thus far. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, CEO of Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organization working on relief efforts in Syria.Feb. 19, 2023

