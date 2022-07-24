Reflecting on the January 6th Committee’s Latest Public Hearing

After conducting more than a 1,000 witness interviews, compiling some 150,000 documents, and unearthing bombshell after bombshell, the Committee concluded its first round of public hearings this week. The latest hearing honed in specifically on then-President Trump’s actions – or lack thereof – as the Capitol insurrection was underway. Now, political observers must wait to see if the proceedings will move the Department of Justice to take action against the former Commander in Chief.July 24, 2022