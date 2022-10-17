IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Reflecting on #MeToo, five years after the movement went viral

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    AZ Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes' warning to voters on the GOP's election denialism

    07:01

  • Candidates face debates with 3 weeks to the midterms

    05:59

  • Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”

    10:22

  • The 10 most consequential days of the Obama presidency

    06:27

  • Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

    06:13

  • Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms

    07:58

  • GOP may have infrastructure to challenge votes in the midterms

    05:49

  • Democrats now running on abortion for the midterms

    05:44

  • Trump’s legal troubles continue to pile up

    02:29

  • Rep. Jim Himes discusses possible final Jan. 6 hearing

    07:04

  • Never again: House passes update to Electoral Count Act in effort to avert another 1/6

    03:47

  • Gov. DeSantis faces new legal battles over treatment of migrants

    06:38

  • Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

    09:46

  • Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44

  • DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

  • Government can't mandate coverage for drugs that prevent HIV, Texas federal judge rules

    08:23

Ayman Mohyeldin

Reflecting on #MeToo, five years after the movement went viral

06:57

Five years ago, our culture began a seismic shift when millions worldwide shared their experience with sexual violence using #MeToo. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with the movement’s founder, Tarana Burke, about the progress that's been made, and what work still needs to be done.Oct. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Reflecting on #MeToo, five years after the movement went viral

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    AZ Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes' warning to voters on the GOP's election denialism

    07:01

  • Candidates face debates with 3 weeks to the midterms

    05:59

  • Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”

    10:22

  • The 10 most consequential days of the Obama presidency

    06:27

  • Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

    06:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All