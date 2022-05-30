IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Red states are unprepared for a post-Roe v. Wade baby boom

04:25

Red states are not prepared for the impending baby boom if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Texas abortion provider Dr. Bhavik Kumar tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin how concerned he is for his state as abortion restrictions become “the most extreme ever.” May 30, 2022

