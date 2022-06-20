Queer Americans are facing a surge of attacks across the country

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
For months, far-right internet forums, conservative pundits, and even GOP lawmakers have been circulating vicious anti-LGBTQ bigotry. Seemingly as a result, attacks on LGBTQ Americans have skyrocketed. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins along with former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to learn more about this developing crisis.June 20, 2022

