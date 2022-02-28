Putin takes unprecedented action, orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert
Russia's war on Ukraine dramatically escalated Sunday after Vladimir Putin ordered his country's nuclear deterrent forces to be put on high alert. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Joe Cirincione, Distinguished Fellow at The Quincy Center, about the Russian leader’s latest move and what it means for the conflict in Ukraine. Feb. 28, 2022
