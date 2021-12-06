Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant

If you’ve been following the news at all this week, you’ve likely seen a lot of alarming updates about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Cases detected in over a dozen states, including New York, the D.C. area, California, and Georgia. But despite these anxiety inducing headlines, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains why it’s important to take a deep breath and pump the brakes.Dec. 6, 2021