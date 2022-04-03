President Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill
This week, President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching act into law after it was passed by almost unanimous consent in the House. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin shares the historic nature of this legislation over 100 years in the making.April 3, 2022
