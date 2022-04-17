IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian journalist: What’s happening to Ukraine has happened “so many times before.”

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

    06:32

  • The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

    02:54

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

    06:43

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

    01:51

  • Rep. Cicilline on Jan. 6 investigation: “No one in this country is above the law.”

    09:19

  • Ukrainian reporter in Kyiv: “people can peacefully sleep at night not fearing that their house will be bombed”

    07:05

  • Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause

    01:42

  • Conservatives have a new favorite tactic: smearing any and all dissenters as pedophiles and groomers

    08:17

  • French Amb. to the U.S. on sanctions: “We will be ready to go further.”

    08:47

  • Republicans’ decades-long addiction to smearing SCOTUS nominees

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy Economic Adviser on Russian sanctions: “In our view, not enough has been done.”

    08:22

  • Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

  • Bucha survivor: “I’m almost speechless just to describe what was there.”

    05:02

  • Why ‘bipartisan’ claims on Judge Jackson are overblown

    02:00

  • Bipartisan bill would take “Robin Hood” approach to Putin and his oligarchs

    05:54

  • Ukrainian MP: “In every drop of Russian oil, there is Ukrainian blood.”

    09:12

  • Staten Island Amazon workers make history with union vote

    01:53

  • Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law

    09:04

Ayman Mohyeldin

President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

01:10

Following the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden will unveil five new federal judge nominations on Monday. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin walks through the importance of diversity and representation on the federal bench.April 17, 2022

  • Ukrainian journalist: What’s happening to Ukraine has happened “so many times before.”

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    President Biden set to announce 5 new federal judicial nominees

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Jared Kushner secures $2B payday from Saudi Arabia, months after leaving White House

    06:32

  • The ugly truths the NYC subway shooting revealed about the NYPD

    02:54

  • Women Prepare for a Post-Roe America

    06:43

  • Arizona still caught in Trump’s “Big Lie” despite no evidence of widespread fraud

    01:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All