Ayman Mohyeldin

President Biden Issues Police Reform Executive Order

01:21

This past Wednesday marked two years since the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death -- his murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer -- inspired massive protests throughout all 50 states and around the world. After efforts to consolidate bipartisan support around the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act stalled in Congress stalled, President Biden opted to move on alone. This week he signed an executive order that will establish a national registry of officers fired for misconduct, push police departments to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and even restrict the transfer of military equipment to law enforcement agencies.May 29, 2022

