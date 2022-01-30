Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement
05:41
New polling finds that a Trump endorsement wouldn’t be enough to sway 50% of Republican primary voters in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Tia Mitchell tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that she sees the results of this poll as a “glass half full, half empty” situation. Jan. 30, 2022
