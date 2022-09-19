IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

    09:46
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44

  • DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

  • Government can't mandate coverage for drugs that prevent HIV, Texas federal judge rules

    08:23

  • Trump Faces a Deluge of Legal Woes

    06:14

  • Democrats Laud Biden’s Move to Call Out Fascists on the Far-Right

    07:16

  • GOP Radicals Try – In Vain – to Scrub Their Extremism From the Internet

    07:21

  • Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

    07:24

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27

  • MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21

  • “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44

  • RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

  • “Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

    11:36

  • America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

    07:43

  • Rep. Don Beyer weighs in on his visit to Taiwan

    06:30

Ayman Mohyeldin

Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

09:46

A new NBC News poll shows Democrats pulling even with Republicans when asked which party voters would like to see in power come November. This year’s unusually competitive midterms race seems to have some Republicans spooked and resorting to political theater. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to former Democratic Representative Max Rose about the latest GOP stunts and his bid to retake his former seat.Sept. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Political theater, “candidate quality” signal trouble for Republicans come November

    09:46
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44

  • DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All