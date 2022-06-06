IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Political Super PACs already spending millions on primary races

The midterm elections are less than six months away and millions of dollars in dark money has already been spent, including from super PAC’s like AIPAC’s United Democracy Project. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that this time around AIPAC is spending millions to defeat progressive democrats who criticize the Israeli government. June 6, 2022

Play All