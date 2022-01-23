Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”
Today marks the 49th anniversary of Roe V. Wade, but with reproductive rights on the Supreme Court’s docket, many abortion-rights activists fear it could be the last. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Planned Parenthood CEO and President, Alexis McGill-Johnson, about what her organization is doing to prepare for a possible post-Roe America.Jan. 23, 2022
