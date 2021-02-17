Pennsylvania AG on GOP targeting voting laws

A new report from the bipartisan Brennan Center found that Pennsylvania is the launching pad for 14 legislative proposals to restrict or complicate access to voting — the most of any state. The New York Times points out that there seems to be strong Republican support for "eliminating drop boxes for absentee ballots, discarding mail-in ballots with technical errors and ending a grace period for receiving ballots mailed by Election Day." Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joins Ayman to discuss.