Pence finally rebukes Trump after disagreeing with him when it mattered most

Former President Trump has incorrectly insisted for over a year now that Vice President Pence had the ability to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence is now firing back, insisting that “President Trump is wrong.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains the significance of Pence’s comments and why it’s more important that Pence disagreed with Trump when it mattered most.Feb. 6, 2022