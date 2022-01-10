One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 6
On Representative Sara Jacobs (D-CA)’s fourth day in office, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. One year after that violent attack, Rep. Jacobs spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about her experience and what more the United States should be doing to fight domestic extremism.Jan. 10, 2022
