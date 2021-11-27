Omicron variant renews calls for a more robust for global vaccination effort

On Monday, the United States will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries to curb the spread of a new Covid-19 variant, dubbed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization. But is restricting travel the right move? Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an NBC Medical Contributor and infectious diseases physician, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, to discuss what steps the U.S., and other countries, should be taking to increase the global vaccination effort and stop new variants in their tracks.Nov. 27, 2021