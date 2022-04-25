Obama warns that “people are dying because of misinformation,” but is his warning coming too late?

After years of dangerous disinformation being spread on social media, former President Barack Obama wants to see Silicon Valley's unregulated days come to an end, warning, in a speech at Stanford University, that “people are dying because of misinformation.” MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Maya Wiley, David Rothkopf and Fernand Amandi about Obama’s speech and whether his warning is coming too late.April 25, 2022