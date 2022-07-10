IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

Ayman Mohyeldin

Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

Federal prosecutors have charged a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group of bringing explosives to Washington D.C. on January 6th. Southern Law Poverty Center President & CEO Margaret Huang joined MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss this and the January 6th committee's upcoming hearing focusing on the ties between Donald Trump and right-wing extremist groups.July 10, 2022

