North Carolina Attorney General on his state’s democracy problem

Late last month, in one fell swoop, the North Carolina Supreme Court took an axe to American democracy. On April 28th, the newly Republican-controlled court issued three major decisions, each further chipping away at voting rights in the state. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein about the blatant partisanship on the high court and what it means for the future of democracy in his state.May 15, 2023