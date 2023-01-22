NM Secretary of State on the rise of political violence 

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for state office, in connection with a string of recent shootings. According to police, Peña was “the mastermind” behind a conspiracy in which he enlisted the help of four other men to shoot at the homes of four local Democratic officials after he refused to accept his November election loss. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about the rise of political violence and what needs to be done to protect elected officials. Jan. 22, 2023