New voting rights bill faces difficult odds in Senate

With new voting rights legislation held up in a Senate roadblock, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Mehdi Hasan, Danielle Moodie and Jonathan Allen about prospects for the bill’s passage and the likelihood the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill survives to become law. The panel also discussed the radical “Great Replacement” theory being echoed by the number three House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik and others.Sept. 20, 2021