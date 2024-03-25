IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New IDF video prompts war crimes concerns as pressure mounts on Biden
March 25, 202413:14
Ayman Mohyeldin

Israel has come under harsh criticism following new footage of what appears to be four unarmed Palestinian civilians killed by IDF missile strikes. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen joined MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss his pressure campaign on President Biden and what the U.S. must do to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza. March 25, 2024

