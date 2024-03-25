New IDF video prompts war crimes concerns as pressure mounts on Biden

- Now Playing
New IDF video prompts war crimes concerns as pressure mounts on Biden13:14
- UP NEXT
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'09:52
M.N. Attorney General: Right-wing approach to crime will 'bring us back to bad old days'10:01
Florida Atty. on whether Trump will pay his $454M bond05:55
Why Biden’s inner circle is defiantly optimistic on election outlook06:24
‘Don Porrleone!' Neal Katyal takes sledgehammer to Trump amid $464 million scramble07:07
Litman: Any scenario in Trump NY cases will 'enact existential harm on him'09:40
‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy08:00
Omarosa on Trump's Monday05:51
Major winter storm developing from West Coast to Plains01:49
Russia holds national day of mourning as death toll rises to 13703:04
Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline08:01
For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently03:44
Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections08:45
Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?03:46
‘King Chaos’ vs. Joe Biden: Biden-Harris co-chair says Biden is focused on governing, not Trump’s legal battles07:48
Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy12:07
House Democrat on foreign affairs calls ban on UN funding to Gaza ‘unconscionable’09:35
‘Dangerous take over’: MSNBC hosts slam conservative Project 2025 effort04:00
‘Voters won’t forgive a hypocrite’: The Biden Campaign calls out Donald Trump for being broke09:20
- Now Playing
New IDF video prompts war crimes concerns as pressure mounts on Biden13:14
- UP NEXT
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'09:52
M.N. Attorney General: Right-wing approach to crime will 'bring us back to bad old days'10:01
Florida Atty. on whether Trump will pay his $454M bond05:55
Why Biden’s inner circle is defiantly optimistic on election outlook06:24
‘Don Porrleone!' Neal Katyal takes sledgehammer to Trump amid $464 million scramble07:07
Play All