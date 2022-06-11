New Evidence Details Trump's Refusal to Act During 1/6 Attack

The January 6 committee is zeroing in on 187 minutes, during which — despite attempts from then-VP Mike Pence to summon the National Guard and calls from GOP lawmakers to the White House — Trump refused to call off his supporters from violently storming the Capitol. So what was the former president doing in those 3+ hours? Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, Lincoln Project advisor Tara Setmayer and podcast host Danielle Moodie join Ayman to discuss.June 11, 2022