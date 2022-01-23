New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done

New reporting from Politico details efforts by Trump and allies' attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including an unsigned executive order that would have had the military seize voting machines around the country. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about the executive order, and the need for more safeguards to be put in place as the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential elections approach.Jan. 23, 2022