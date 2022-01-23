New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done
05:46
Share this -
copied
New reporting from Politico details efforts by Trump and allies' attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including an unsigned executive order that would have had the military seize voting machines around the country. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about the executive order, and the need for more safeguards to be put in place as the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential elections approach.Jan. 23, 2022
Now Playing
New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done
05:46
UP NEXT
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid
08:33
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”
04:57
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues
04:29
The Gaslighting GOP
03:38
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic