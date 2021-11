The leaves are turning, there's a chill in the air, and Sad Girl Autumn is upon us. Adele is back with a new album, entitled "30," which really should come with a warning to listen to with your therapist present. NBC’s Zerlina Maxwell is joined by President and founder of Futuro Media Group Maria Hinojosa and Comedian and Actor Cristela Alonzo to talk about music and catharsis.Nov. 21, 2021