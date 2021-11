A new report found that Latinos make up less than 3% of leading roles on television, despite constituting 19% of the U.S. population. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to the co-creators and co-showrunners of Netflix’s "Gentefied," Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez, about their show and the fight for Latino representation.Nov. 15, 2021