Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a legislative juggernaut, a fundraising titan, a woman who served at the vanguard of liberal politics for decades, announced her intention this week to step back from her role leading House Democrats. She is a once in a generation political talent, and that’s all the more clear now that Americans have gotten a glimpse of what's likely to come in her wake – a desperate Kevin McCarthy and a radical House Freedom Caucus more empowered than ever. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Rep. Debbie Dingell about her friend and leader’s legacy.Nov. 20, 2022