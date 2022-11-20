IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

Ayman Mohyeldin

Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a legislative juggernaut, a fundraising titan, a woman who served at the vanguard of liberal politics for decades, announced her intention this week to step back from her role leading House Democrats. She is a once in a generation political talent, and that’s all the more clear now that Americans have gotten a glimpse of what's likely to come in her wake – a desperate Kevin McCarthy and a radical House Freedom Caucus more empowered than ever. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Rep. Debbie Dingell about her friend and leader’s legacy.Nov. 20, 2022

