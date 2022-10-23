MSNBC’s “Shouting Down Midnight” showcases Wendy Davis’ fight for abortion rights

With only weeks left before the midterm elections, a top concern on voters’ and politicians’ minds is abortion. A new MSNBC documentary, “Shouting Down Midnight,” unpacks how former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis’ powerful 13-hour filibuster in 2013 had a ripple effect on the movement for abortion rights and inspired the next generation of activists. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Davis about the impact of her filibuster nearly a decade ago, and the effects that abortion bans throughout the country are having on people today.Oct. 23, 2022