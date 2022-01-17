A pandemic hasn’t slowed down comedian Mo Amer one bit. The Arab-American comedian from Texas has a brand new Netflix special, is working on his own biographical comedy show, and is set to star in the new DC Comics flick “Black Adam” alongside The Rock. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin caught up with Mo Amer to discuss the year ahead.Jan. 17, 2022
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid
